JAKARTA (Reuters) – Days after a long-running Indonesian television comedy aired last month, its producers got a letter from the broadcast commission warning that a male character in the show was “dressed and behaving like a woman” and could violate broadcasting standards.
Oct
16
Indonesia considers ban on “destructive” LGBT-related TV content
