KOSAMBI, Indonesia (Reuters) – Indonesian investigators combed a burnt-out fireworks factory on Friday after blasts killed 47 people and injured dozens, as doctors treated survivors suffering from horrific burns of up to 80 percent of their bodies.
Oct
27
Indonesia police comb site of deadly fireworks factory explosions
KOSAMBI, Indonesia (Reuters) – Indonesian investigators combed a burnt-out fireworks factory on Friday after blasts killed 47 people and injured dozens, as doctors treated survivors suffering from horrific burns of up to 80 percent of their bodies.