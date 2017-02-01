JAKARTA (Reuters) – Tens of millions of Indonesians head to the polls on Wednesday in local elections across the Muslim-majority country, with bitter feuding over the powerful post of Jakarta governor stoking political and religious tensions.
Feb
11
Indonesians to vote in local polls with eye on presidency
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Tens of millions of Indonesians head to the polls on Wednesday in local elections across the Muslim-majority country, with bitter feuding over the powerful post of Jakarta governor stoking political and religious tensions.