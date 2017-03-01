BELFAST (Reuters) – Martin McGuinness, the former Irish Republican Army commander who laid down his arms and turned peacemaker to help end Northern Ireland’s 30-year conflict, died on Tuesday after a decade as deputy first minister of the British province.
IRA street fighter turned statesman, Martin McGuinness dies aged 66
