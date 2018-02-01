LONDON (Reuters) – Iranian rescue teams were still trying to locate the wreckage of a plane on Monday a day after it crashed with 65 people on board, as glacial temperatures and mountainous terrain hampered their search.
Iran continues search for missing plane, no wreckage found yet
LONDON (Reuters) – Iranian rescue teams were still trying to locate the wreckage of a plane on Monday a day after it crashed with 65 people on board, as glacial temperatures and mountainous terrain hampered their search.