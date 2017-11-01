ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) – Iraqi forces launched an offensive on Saturday to capture Rawa, the last remaining town under Islamic-State control, leaving the group’s self-proclaimed caliphate on the verge of complete defeat.
Iraqi forces launch offensive to recapture last town in Islamic State control
