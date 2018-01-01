Israel criticises Poland over draft Holocaust legislation

Lower house passes bill outlawing phrases such as ‘Polish death camps’

Israeli leaders have attacked pending legislation in Poland that would outlaw blaming Poles for the crimes of the Holocaust, with some accusing the Polish government of outright denial as the world marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, called the proposed law “baseless” and ordered his country’s ambassador to meet Polish leaders to express his strong opposition. “One cannot change history and the Holocaust cannot be denied,” he said.

