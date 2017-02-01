Israel denies visas to staff from ‘hostile’ Human Rights Watch

Decision to ban new HRW director from working in Israel is an ‘ominous turn’ and puts country in same league as North Korea says NGO

Israel is refusing to issue visas to the international staff of one of the most prominent international human rights NGOs – Human Rights Watch – accusing the group of an “extreme, hostile and anti-Israel agenda.”

The Israeli accusations against the organisation, which documents human rights abuses around the globe, follows a growth in official hostility to local human rights activists under the right wing government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

