Israel MP benefited from controversial law on illegal Jewish outposts

Activists say Bezalel Smotrich of Jewish Home party lives in one of houses recently ‘legalised’ by country’s parliament

A far-right Israeli MP who backed a controversial law retroactively “legalising” illegal Jewish outposts built on privately-owned Palestinian land will personally benefit from the legislation, because his home is one of several thousand covered by the provision, activists have revealed.

Bezalel Smotrich, who represents the Jewish Home party, praised the passage of the law in early February as a “historic day for the settlement movement and for Israel”.

