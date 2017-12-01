JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s parliament ratified on Thursday a law barring police investigators from going public with their findings, in what opposition lawmakers saw as a bid to soften scrutiny of corruption probes against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Dec
27
Israel passes disputed law muzzling police on high-profile probes
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s parliament ratified on Thursday a law barring police investigators from going public with their findings, in what opposition lawmakers saw as a bid to soften scrutiny of corruption probes against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.