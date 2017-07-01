JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel overnight removed all security infrastructure it had put in place this month at Muslim entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City, stepping up its efforts to diffuse political and religious tension.
Jul
27
Israel removes all security apparatus from holy site after unrest
