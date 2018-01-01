GAZA (Reuters) – The Israeli military said on Sunday it had destroyed a cross-border attack tunnel that ran from Gaza into Israel and Egypt, dug by the Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Palestinian enclave.
Israel says destroyed Gaza attack tunnel under Israel, Egypt borders
