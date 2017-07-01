Israel under pressure over holy site, shooting at Amman embassy

Israel faced mounting pressure Monday over tougher security at a sensitive Jerusalem holy site after a shooting at its embassy in Jordan raised further concerns following a weekend of deadly unrest. It was not immediately clear whether the incident in Amman on Sunday — in which two Jordanian men were killed and an Israeli seriously injured — was linked to the dispute over the Jerusalem compound. Israel and Jordan are bound by a 1994 peace treaty, but tensions have been high over the new security measures at the site in annexed east Jerusalem.



