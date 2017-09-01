Israel: ‘We have shot down Iranian-supplied Hezbollah drone’

Military sources say device took off from Damascus hours before Netanyahu is to address UN on the threat to Israel from Iran

Israel has shot down what it claims was an Iranian-supplied Hezbollah reconnaissance drone over the Syrian border only hours before a speech at the UN by the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he is expected to warn of the growing threat from Iran and its proxies on Israel’s northern border.

The drone, which Israeli military sources claimed took off from an airfield close to the Syrian capital, Damascus, was shot down by a Patriot missile from a battery deployed near the town of Safed just north of the Sea of Galilee.

