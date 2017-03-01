Israeli archaeologists unearth liquor bottles from first world war

Hundreds of whisky and gin bottles found at remains of British army barracks near town of Ramle

Archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of whisky and gin bottles at the remains of a first world war British army barracks in the centre of Israel.

The Israel Antiquities Authority said in a statement that the camp, near the town of Ramle, was used by an expeditionary force under Gen Edmund Allenby for about nine months from November 1917 during a pause in the campaign against the Turkish army in Palestine.

