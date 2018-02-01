«

Israeli court delays extradition decision for woman accused of Australian sex crimes

Malka Leifer will have another psychiatric review before court considers sending her back to Australia

An Israeli court has said it will delay considering whether to extradite a woman accused of sex crimes in Australia until a psychiatrist could review her case.

Australia wants Malka Leifer, 54, extradited for allegedly sexually abusing children while she was a teacher and principal at an ultra-Orthodox Jewish school in Melbourne.

