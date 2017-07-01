Israeli forces kill suspected Palestinian gunman in West Bank

Days after two officers were killed in Jerusalem, man shot dead after police tried to arrest him

Israeli forces killed a suspected Palestinian militant they were seeking to arrest after he shot at them in the occupied West Bank, police and the military said.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the man was suspected of carrying out two attacks in the West Bank on Saturday and opened fire at soldiers and policemen who had tracked him down.

