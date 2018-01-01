Israeli Holocaust survivors plead case of African migrants

Benjamin Netanyahu urged not to expel 38,000 people facing ‘suffering, torment and death’

Holocaust survivors in Israel have pleaded with the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, not to expel 38,000 African migrants, citing their own experiences as outcasts.

“We, who know precisely what it’s like to be refugees … homeless and bereft of a state that preserves and protects us from violence and suffering, cannot comprehend how a Jewish government can expel refugees and asylum seekers to a journey of suffering, torment and death,” the 36 signatories wrote in a letter in Haaretz on Friday.

