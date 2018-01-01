‘It is better to go to jail': the African migrants being forced from Israel

Thousands of asylum seekers face a dilemma: leave Israel with a cash sum or be imprisoned. Many say jail is the only option

Outside a detention centre deep in Israel’s Negev desert, a small group of African asylum seekers are sitting at a weathered picnic table, hugging themselves in the cold winter sun.

The three men, all Eritreans, are faced with a catch-22. Like some 40,000 other African people, largely from Sudan and Eritrea, they have been told that if their application for asylum fails, they must either leave Israel within three months with a lump cash sum or face imprisonment.

