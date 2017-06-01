Italy chides EU partners for lack of solidarity in migrant crisis

By Steve Scherer ROME (Reuters) – Italy on Tuesday said migrant arrivals by sea were up by a quarter this year and chided European Union partners who refused to offer a helping hand to those who flee their troubled homelands. Two days before European leaders meet in Brussels to discuss migration policy and other issues, Italy’s Interior Ministry said 71,000 migrants have been rescued at sea this year, 26 percent more than the same period last year. Last week, the European Commission opened a legal case against Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic for refusing to take in asylum seekers under a 2015 plan to relocate migrants from frontline states Greece and Italy.



