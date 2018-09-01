Italy’s ruling coalition is willing to keep the country’s public deficit below 2 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) next year, a government source said after a meeting at the prime minister’s office over the budget late on Monday.
Italy’s coalition willing to keep deficit below 2 percent of GDP: source
