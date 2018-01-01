‘It’s a death sentence’: Palestinians in Jerusalem brace for Trump aid cuts

For refugees in the densely packed Shuafat camp, a UN agency facing US funding cutbacks is the closest thing to a government

In one neighbourhood of Jerusalem, no one is quite sure who their government is.

The suffocatingly dense district of Shuafat is a Palestinian refugee camp that has grown into a maze of illegally built high-rises, but the Palestinian Authority has no power here.

