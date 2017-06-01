It’s not the economy, stupid – Election Daily podcast

Owen Jones and Jonathan Freedland are joined by Zoe Williams to discuss why the economy has played such a limited role in this election. Plus: London mayor Sadiq Khan becomes the latest target of Donald Trump’s Twitter feed

Elections in Britain and elsewhere are usually fought primarily on the economy – the line from Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign, “it’s the economy, stupid,” has become a political cliche. But in the 2017 election, interrupted twice by terrorist attacks and fought initially on Brexit, the economy has dropped down the agenda.

Joining Owen Jones and Jonathan Freedland today is the Guardian columnist Zoe Williams.

Continue reading…