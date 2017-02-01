It’s too late to stop the senseless capture of Palestinian land | Sarah Helm

Spineless world leaders have failed to implement international law, stopping the expansion of Israeli settlements

Buttoned up against a biting wind, Khalil Tufakji, a 65-year-old Palestinian cartographer, points down from the Mount of Olives in the east of Jerusalem towards a huge wasteland – the last remaining space in the ring of Jewish settlements that surround the city.

This 35 sq km plot of West Bank land was confiscated several years ago and the settlement of Maale Adumim, now home to 40,000 people, was built on the south-eastern corner. But most of the plot still remains empty.

Continue reading…