‘I made it clear that I would be willing to serve another term’Opinon: It’s looking like 1987 again for the US economy

Janet Yellen said on Sunday she was disappointed that Donald Trump did not offer her a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve. But she also expressed support for her successor, Jerome Powell, who takes over on Monday.

Related: Dow Jones suffers worst fall in two years amid fears of interest rate rise

Continue reading…