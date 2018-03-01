TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday remained steadfast that he and his wife were not involved in a discount land-sale deal that has seen the opposition call for the resignation of his key ally, Finance Minister Taro Aso.
Japan PM Abe denies involvement by him, wife in discount land sale
