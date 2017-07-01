TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will reshuffle his cabinet and party leaders early next month, moving to shore up his worst levels of popular support since returning to power in 2012, following a historic loss in a Tokyo assembly election.
Japan PM Abe to reshuffle cabinet as support plunges to lowest since 2012
