BEIRUT (Reuters) – Insurgent groups launched a big attack on government-held areas in northwestern Syria on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a media outlet run by the Lebanese group Hezbollah reported.
Sep
19
Jihadists launch big attack on Syrian government near Hama
