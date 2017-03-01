AMMAN (Reuters) – Jordan executed 15 people on Saturday including 10 convicted on terrorism charges ranging from an attack a decade ago on Western tourists to the slaying of a writer, a judicial source and the government spokesman Mohammad al Momani said on Saturday.
Jordan says executes 15 people, 10 for terrorism convictions
