KABUL (Reuters) – Afghan Special Forces ended an overnight siege at Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel on Sunday, killing the last gunman from a group of three attackers who stormed the hotel, taking hostages and battling security forces for hours.
Jan
21
Kabul Intercontinental Hotel siege ends, all gunmen killed: government
