NAIROBI (Reuters) – A top Kenyan election commissioner has quit and fled the country a week before a re-run of the presidential vote, citing political intimidation and saying the election would be a “mockery” of democracy.
Oct
18
Kenyan election official flees country ahead of presidential poll
NAIROBI (Reuters) – A top Kenyan election commissioner has quit and fled the country a week before a re-run of the presidential vote, citing political intimidation and saying the election would be a “mockery” of democracy.