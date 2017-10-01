BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraqi Kurdish political parties opposed to Masoud Barzani, the outgoing Kurdistan region leader, reported attacks on their offices in several cities overnight hours after Barzani announced his resignation.
Kurdish parties opposed to Barzani report attacks on offices overnight
