PARIS (Reuters) – French voters are expected to hand President Emmanuel Macron a landslide majority in parliament on Sunday, a second election triumph for him after his presidential victory and one which should allow him to embark on deep social and economic reforms.
Landslide majority in sight for Macron as French elect parliament
