London stock market surges after Trump and Xi agree trade truce – business live

8.46am GMT

European stock markets are a sea of green this morning, with gains across the board.

“Even though it’s a 90-days truce and both U.S. and China still need to sort out multiple issues in this period, from markets’ perspective getting past the event risk with a positive outcome and de-escalation of tensions is clearly positive for risk sentiment.”

8.19am GMT

Progress!

JUST IN: U.S. and China presidents instructed economic teams to work towards removing all tariffs – China’s foreign ministry pic.twitter.com/1lif9OFMvg

8.10am GMT

Mining stocks are surging sharply in London too.

Anglo American, Glencore and BHP Group have all gained at least 6% this morning, on the prospect of higher demand for iron ore, copper and coal.

8.06am GMT

Boom! Shares in London have surged to a two-week high at the start of trading.

The FTSE 100 has jumped by 1.5%, or 102 points, to 7,082, as the US-China trade truce cheers investors.

7.58am GMT

Soybeans prices are moving sharply this morning, on relief that Washington and Beijing have backed away from a deeper trade war.

“The price spike in Chicago soybeans and the fall in Dalian is a normal market reaction to the U.S.-China trade truce because China has agreed to start buying agricultural products from American farmers immediately,” said Monica Tu, an analyst at researcher Shanghai JC Intelligence Co.

Still, “the market is very concerned about the outcome of further negotiations,” and whether there will be big purchases in the next few weeks, she said.

7.51am GMT

China’s currency is strengthening, on relief that America has decided not to hike tariffs on Chinese imports at the start of January.

The yuan has jumped by 1% against the US dollar, to ¥6.88 to $1. That’s up from ¥6.954 on Friday night, before the G20 summit got up to speed.

What was delivered over the dinner was not a breakthrough, neither a long-term solution for the ongoing trade war between the largest two economies, but a 90-day window to improve relations.

Introduction of new tariffs are now shelved, and trade talks will intensify over the next three months. This outcome seems to be an optimistic one from the two leaders and more than what was priced into markets beforehand, meaning that this is enough to boost sentiment and risk-on trade.

I am yet to speak to a single person who thinks the three month tariff detente is actually a meaningful medium-long term development in the trade disputes https://t.co/E6k7OYvmGt

7.38am GMT

Chinese newspapers have cheered the truce hammered out between Trump and Xi at the G20 leaders meeting.

Official online statements about Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s briefing on the meeting did not discuss the technology transfers or the 90-day condition.

The timeframe and details on areas of disagreement also did not appear in online reports from China’s state news agency Xinhua, People’s Daily — the official Communist Party paper — and CGTN — the English-language version of state broadcaster CCTV.

7.30am GMT

Sue Trinh of Royal Bank of Canada is cautious about this trade truce — pointing out that the US and China haven’t released a joint statement on what was agreed.

Trade wars need to be framed in terms of who hurts the least and see the G20 meeting as a stronger win for the US.

China buys 3 months before tariffs on $200bn in goods rise to 25% while the US knows it will have a deal with sizeable China concessions in 90 days, or go ahead with tariffs having cleared the backlog of harvested crops from the agri sector.

The negotiation is likely to remain challenging given the competition in a number of areas, especially technological development between the two countries. 90 days is not a very long to resolve these differences.

The good news is that this truce should be seen as Washington recognising the potential damage on the U.S. economy if tariffs escalate further. We see an ongoing dialogue between the two sides to be an important catalyst for Asian markets to recover lost ground this year, alongside steady global growth and a weaker US dollar.”

7.10am GMT

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the world economy, the financial markets, the eurozone and business.

“This was an amazing and productive meeting with unlimited possibilities for both the United States and China.

It is my great honor to be working with President Xi.”

China has agreed to reduce and remove tariffs on cars coming into China from the U.S. Currently the tariff is 40%.

With the immense weight of the global supply chain dynamic network on their shoulder, a tariff detente has emerged after a highly anticipated dinner.

Both Presidents’ XI and Trump have agreed to put on hold the menacing tariff increases expected to get imposed January 1, marking a significant de-escalation in trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies. Thankfully, for risk sentiment, the “dinner date of the decade” ended with a sense of harmony rather than trade war discord.

Firm opening across all European Indices:#FTSE 7094 +1.63%#DAX 11519 +2.32%#CAC 5092 +1.75%#MIB 19486 +1.55%#IBEX 9221 +1.59%

