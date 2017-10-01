NAIROBI (Reuters) – Results of Kenya’s presidential election re-run started to trickle in on Friday, with early estimates of the turnout at below 35 percent, dealing a blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s hopes for a decisive second-term mandate.
Low turnout taints Kenyatta victory in Kenya election re-run
