VALLETTA (Reuters) – Hijackers armed with what were probably replica weapons forced an airliner to land in Malta on Friday before freeing all their hostages unharmed and surrendering, having declared loyalty to Libya’s late leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Dec
24
Malta hijack ends peacefully as Gaddafi loyalists surrender
