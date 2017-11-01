Mark Carney: Bank of England is ready to support UK through any Brexit shock – business live

The governor of the Bank of England says it will ensure ‘inflation stays low and the banks stay strong’ whatever the outcome of Brexit negotiations

8.49am GMT

An extraordinary announcement from GKN this morning.

The engineering giant has ousted Kevin Cummings, the man who was picked in September to take over as chief executive in December when Nigel Stein retires.

The GKN board has concluded that the next stage of GKN’s development is best delivered under alternative leadership. As a result, Kevin Cummings, previously CEO designate, will leave the board and GKN with immediate effect.

The board has asked Anne Stevens, currently a non-executive director of the Board, to assume the role of Interim Chief Executive with effect from 1 January 2018 until a successor is appointed. As planned, Nigel Stein will continue as Chief Executive until he retires from the role on 31 December 2017.

GKN shares plunge a further 9% after more write downs announced in an unscheduled RNS

8.27am GMT

The FTSE 100 is slightly higher this morning, up just 5 points at 7,377.

Here is how it’s looking across Europe:

8.20am GMT

Commenting on the current state of the economy, the Bank of England governor said the UK was worse off than it would have been if Britain had voted to remain in the EU.

We have not done as well in the short term as we would have done if the vote had gone the other way.

We’ve gone from being the fastest growing economy in the G7 to one the slowest.

8.08am GMT

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the world economy, the financial markets, the eurozone and business.

Mark Carney gave reassurance this morning that the Bank of England stands ready to do whatever it can to support the UK economy in the event of any Brexit shock.

We will do whatever we can to support the economy during the transition – whether there is no deal or a comprehensive deal.

We can provide support by keeping prices low and stable and by making sure banks can withstand whatever shock that might come whatever deal we have.

