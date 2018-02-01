Markets await UK unemployment and wage figures for interest rate clues – business live

All the day’s economic and financial news, including the latest report on Britain’s labour market

UK unemployment data due this morning

Average earning expected to lag inflation

But wage growth raises chances of UK interest rate hike

8.38am GMT

Ouch! Shares in AA have plunged by a quarter this morning to a fresh record low, after the company cut its profit forecasts and outlined a new strategy.

The strategic plan I am setting out today will unlock the full potential of the AA by delivering targeted and strategic investment in our people, our products, our systems and operations. We are building on the solid foundation that our investments since the IPO have created.

It will take the AA from a company helping when you break down to one actually predicting when you might break down in the first place. This plan will deliver front line resource to improve the efficiency, predictability and resilience of our operations as well as investment in game-changing growth drivers – in Connected Car and Insurance. These investments, while reducing our short term profitability, are vital to our long term success.

The AA could do with some roadside assistance of its own. The British breakdown service has shed a quarter of its market value after slashing its dividend and issuing a profit warning https://t.co/aADGsc7SMn pic.twitter.com/ajP6TBa6C4

8.18am GMT

In a boost for long-suffering Lloyds shareholders, the bank has reported its biggest profit since the financial crisis and announced a £1bn share buyback.

Lloyds Banking Group posted sharply higher profits for 2017 and announced plans to return £1bn to shareholders after a “landmark year” that saw the high street lender return to private ownership after its taxpayer bailout in 2008.

The bank reported a 24% increase in pre-tax profit to £5.3bn last year, and said its strong capital position would allow the £1bn share buyback, worth up to 1.4p per share.

Related: Lloyds bumper profits deliver £1bn bonanza for shareholders

7.56am GMT

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the world economy, the financial markets, the eurozone and business.

Most importantly this means that the pay squeeze continues. Prices are rising faster than wages, and although we expect inflation to subside, real wages are unlikely to rise much before well into 2018 pic.twitter.com/qEALTYw1zw

The earnings figures will be the ones to watch as job creation in the UK has greatly outpaced wage increases. Average earnings has been slow to pick up, and should we see it tick up it could trigger another leg higher in the pound.

The most recent Bank of England (BoE) update showed us they are little on the hawkish side, and they signalled interest rates could rise sooner that some traders thought. If Britons see a respectable jump in wages, then we are more likely to see a rise in consumer spending. Dealers are preparing themselves for the possibility of a rate hike in May and the average earnings could be the catalyst.

Lloyds FY revenues in-line, pre-tax profits miss, extra £600m PPI provision in Q4, FY dividend +20%, up to £1bn share buyback

AA strategic update includes cut to guidance, reduces dividend.

Continue reading…