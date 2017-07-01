All the day’s economic and financial news, including a new healthcheck on Britain’s dominant service sector

The agenda: How did UK service companies fare last month?

PMI reports: anything over 50 points shows growthSlowdown in China

8.50am BST

After a rollicking couple of years, Ireland’s service sector took a little breather last month.

The Irish Services PMI came in at 57.6 in June, a seven-month low, down from 59.5 in May. But that’s still a pretty impressive figures, with firms reporting that new orders kept rising as client demand picked up.

8.33am BST

In the City, shares in housebuilder Persimmon have jumped by 3.5% to the top of the FTSE 100 leaderboard after posting strong financial results this morning.

“We have continued to experience good levels of customer demand… with the market taking the snap UK general election in its stride.

Consumer confidence remains resilient and compelling mortgage rates continue to offer good support to new home buyers.”

8.21am BST

Olé! Spain’s service sector has just posted its fastest growth in almost two years, as its recovery continues to build.

The Spanish Services PMI has jumped to 58.3, up from 57.3 in May – a level showing strong growth. That’s the best reading since August 2015.

“The Spanish service sector ended the first half of 2017 with a flourish, with PMI data for June signalling the strongest increases in output and new orders for almost two years and employment growth picking up as well.

Firms also took advantage of strong demand conditions to raise their selling prices and provide a welcome boost to profit margins. Companies see little reason to doubt the sustainability of the upturn at present, reflected in our business confidence data remaining around the highest seen over the past two years.

8.13am BST

This morning’s UK service sector report will be “critical” for sterling, says Kathleen Brooks of City Index:

A weaker than expected services sector PMI could see GBP/USD lose more momentum, which ironically may be good for the FTSE 100.

This pair fell sharply on Monday after the worse than expected manufacturing PMI report for June, since the services report is more relevant for the UK economy then the pound reaction could be bigger if we get another data miss.

8.09am BST

Overnight, we’ve seen that China’s service sector slowed as firms were hit by subdued demand.

The China Caixin services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped to 51.6, from May’s 52.8 (a four-month high).

Signs of slower growth in #China services activity adds to sluggish manufacturing output. Services #PMI at 51.6. https://t.co/XNMKefyrsP pic.twitter.com/zRHlfnRGrK

8.00am BST

Reuters has jumped the gun, and is reporting that ‘preliminary data’ shows that UK car sales fell again last month.



British new car registrations fell by around 5% last month year-on-year and overall sales for the first six months of the year dropped by 1%, according to preliminary data from an industry body.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders will release the full numbers at 0800 GMT [9am UK time].

UK new car sales drop around five percent in June – preliminary data https://t.co/JeE2Wm6vWM pic.twitter.com/eMPI4lMPSx

7.34am BST

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the world economy, the financial markets, the eurozone and business.

Britain’s service sector makes up around 80% of the economy, from hotels and restaurants to haulage firms, accountants, and IT companies. So investors are nervously waiting to discover how they fared in June, and if last month’s general election had any impact.

As with the earlier manufacturing and construction surveys, we expect to see some pull back in the services PMI this month; to 53.5 from 53.8 previously as the uncertainty caused by the general election result impacts on the predominantly domestically-focused sector.

Even allowing for the weaker readings in the other sectors, an outcome in line with that expectation would still leave our PMI-based indicator pointing to GDP growth of 0.4% q/q though it would also reinforce the signals from those other sectors of the economy losing some momentum at the end of the quarter.

Watching the #UK #PMIservices at 9:30am London time. #GBPUSD pic.twitter.com/hI5c9EFdlp

Continue reading…