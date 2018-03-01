Markets buoyant after blowout US jobs report, but London house prices slide – business live

All the day’s economic and financial news, as shares rise in Asia and Europe…but house prices fall in the UK capital

Introduction: Optimism over American economy

London house prices in biggest fall since financial crisis

7.50am GMT

House prices in parts of London that were once at the epicentre of the UK property boom have fallen as much as 15% over the past year, in fresh evidence of the impact of the EU referendum.

Related: London property prices fall as much as 15% as Brexit effect deepens

7.40am GMT

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the world economy, the financial markets, the eurozone and business.

Investors are in confidence mood this morning, after the latest US jobs report smashed forecasts.

Related: US economy adds 313,000 jobs in strong monthly display but wage growth slows

European Opening Calls:#FTSE 7239 +0.20%#DAX 12423 +0.62%#CAC 5307 +0.61%#MIB 22875 +0.57%#IBEX 9753 +0.69%

A relief rally boosted Asian stock markets overnight, after Friday’s US jobs report hit all the right notes. The impressive number of jobs created versus the weaker than forecast wages data meant that the strengths and weakness of the report whetted risk appetite perfectly.

The economy is clearly booming but future inflation concerns have eased following January’s report, allowing the stock markets to charge higher.

Continue reading…