Markets on edge ahead of US jobs report and UK trade data – business live

All the day’s economic and financial news, as share and bonds weaken ahead of the latest American employment figures

8.42am BST

Newsflash: UK house prices fell by 1% in June, according to the Halifax’s monthly survey.

That’s rather weaker than the 0.2% rise which the City expected, and could be another sign that higher inflation and falling real wages are hitting the economy.

Halifax: UK house prices fell 1% in June. Down to 2.6% annual rate of increase. Worrying to think of how things might change when rates rise pic.twitter.com/fFK5FFrowC

8.38am BST

Bonds are also suffering from the prospect that central bankers might have finally tired of topping up the punchbowl of monetary policy.

The interest rate on German 10-year bunds has risen to a fresh 18-month high this morning, while Italian bond yields are at a two-month high.

Bond rout eases a bit. German 10y yields rise 1bp to 0.57%. pic.twitter.com/7OI79rjPMb

At the risk of a circular argument, if the ECB signalling a teeney-weeny shift in the direction of travel for monetary policy prompts a big reaction, that does pose the question of how, when or if central bankers can actually escape the gravitational pull downwards from the ZIRP/QE world.

That’s a question we asked a lot when we entered this mad world. Is the right image one of a man caught in quicksand, or one of a rocket floating aimlessly in space?

8.32am BST

European stock markets have dipped in early trading.

The very aggressive easing policy [by the ECB] certainly assisted the economic health of the region, but it also pushed up equity markets. Now central bankers are thinking about moving away from an easing bias, it prompted traders to cash in their positions…..

The non-farm payroll report at 1.30pm will be the highlight of the trading session, and the consensus is for a 179,000 jobs to have been added in June. The unemployment rate is tipped to remain at 4.3%, and average earnings is anticipated to rise from 0.2% to 0.3% on a month on month basis.

8.23am BST

You can keep tabs on all the G20 action here:

8.11am BST

Shares have fallen across Asia today, as traders hunkered down ahead of the US jobs report.

Investors are digesting hawkish ECB minutes and prepping for further withdrawal of global easy money policy; tapering of ECB QE, unwind of Fed’s balance sheet. Maybe even a UK rate hike.

7.54am BST

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the world economy, the financial markets, the eurozone and business.

Investors are edgy today as they brace for a splurge of economic data from both sides of the Atlantic. Bonds and equities are both under some pressure.

US Non-Farm Payroll is one of the top events on the economic calendar for Friday, July 7 pic.twitter.com/824mDfGvcr

Though unlikely to move markets, the G20 meeting is expected to have a major focus on trade after the removal of standard language about resisting trade protectionism at the previous finance ministers meeting in March.

