BERLIN (Reuters) – Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday her efforts to form a three-way coalition government had failed, thrusting Germany into a political crisis and pushing Europe’s largest economy closer to a possible new election.
Nov
20
Merkel fourth term in doubt as German coalition talks fail
