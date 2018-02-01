BERLIN (Reuters) – Top officials in the Bavarian sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives on Saturday warned the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) that failure to stick to agreements on migrants could cause the collapse of the potential new German government.
Feb
23
Merkel’s Bavarian allies warn SPD to stick to deal on migrants
