BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Christian Democrats (CDU) meet on Monday to approve a coalition deal with the Social Democrats (SPD), a move that will take their leader Angela Merkel a step closer to a fourth term as chancellor of Europe’s biggest economy.
Feb
26
Merkel’s CDU votes on German coalition deal after new cabinet picks
