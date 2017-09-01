Mexico breaks world record with 3-tonne guacamole

By Fernando Carranza CONCEPCION DE BUENOS AIRES, Mexico (Reuters) – The recipe for a record-breaking guacamole? 25,000 avocados and 1,000 people to mash them. That is what avocado growers in Mexico's Jalisco state mobilized on Sunday to break the world record for the biggest guacamole, a whopping 3 tonnes (6,600 lbs) of delicious dip made from “green gold.” The mass mash-up was part entertainment and part politicking, as growers and Mexico make the point that they – and the guacamole loving Americans – have benefited from the North American Free Trade Agreement that is now under threat from U. …