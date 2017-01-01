MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s president said on Friday he wanted to strengthen relations with his new U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, whose threats and barbs against the country raised fears of a major economic crisis, and battered its currency.
Mexico seeks stronger U.S. ties despite Trump campaign barbs
