HAMBURG (Reuters) – A 26-year-old migrant to Germany who was supposed to leave the country went on a stabbing spree with a kitchen knife in a Hamburg supermarket on Friday, killing a 50-year-old man and leaving six others injured, police and city officials said.
Jul
28
Migrant kills man in Hamburg supermarket stabbing, six hurt
