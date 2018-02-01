LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan (Reuters) – Taliban militants have attacked an Afghan army post and killed 18 government soldiers, the defense ministry said on Saturday, while a suicide bomber in the capital killed one person and wounded six.
Militants attack Afghan army post killing 18 soldiers
