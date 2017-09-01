More Florida Keys residents return home to survey Irma's destruction

By Carlo Allegri KEY LARGO, Fla. (Reuters) – More residents who had fled the Florida Keys ahead of Hurricane Irma were allowed to return to their homes on Saturday, as authorities prepared to reopen Key West at the end of the devastated archipelago on Sunday. As Florida struggled to return to normal after the powerful storm struck this week, Governor Rick Scott ordered all nursing homes in the state to obtain emergency generators. The order followed the deaths of eight elderly people this week at a sweltering nursing home north of Miami that lost power.