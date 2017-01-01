Moving US embassy to Jerusalem may be slipping down Trump’s agenda

Israeli officials say the issue was barely discussed during a 30-minute call between the US president and Netanyahu and it faces major practical difficulties

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump’s team spoke often about moving the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But since taking office, the contentious issue has become more nuanced and may already be moving to the back burner.

In a statement before a first post-inauguration phone call between Trump and the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday, the White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, appeared to lower expectations of an imminent announcement of a move that could anger the Arab world.

Related: Moving the US embassy to Jerusalem would destroy Palestine’s hopes of justice | Nur Arafeh

Related: PLO threatens to revoke recognition of Israel if US embassy moves to Jerusalem

Related: Donald Trump’s Israel ambassador is hardline pro-settler lawyer

Continue reading…